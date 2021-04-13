VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 434.9% from the March 15th total of 551,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,530,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC now owns 3,352,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,601,000 after purchasing an additional 839,550 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,140,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,826,000 after purchasing an additional 340,616 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,135,000 after purchasing an additional 200,197 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,889,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,666,000 after purchasing an additional 552,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,607,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,612,000 after purchasing an additional 188,039 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $32.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

