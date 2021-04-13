VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,575 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $13,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

ANGL stock opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average is $31.88. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.30 and a twelve month high of $32.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

