Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Acquires 19,440 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 152.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.0% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.14. 737,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,293,303. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

