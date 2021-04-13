Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Buys 800 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Baidu accounts for 1.2% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Baidu were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,056,956,000 after purchasing an additional 138,741 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $6,756,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $2,173,000. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 546,511 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $118,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $213.18. 162,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,924,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.94 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.47.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.56.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

