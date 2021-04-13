Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Grows Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,421 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. The Boeing makes up 1.8% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in The Boeing were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Newport Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after buying an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.32.

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $248.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,158,200. The company has a 50 day moving average of $242.48 and a 200 day moving average of $207.88. The stock has a market cap of $144.80 billion, a PE ratio of -31.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.89 and a 12-month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.33) earnings per share. The Boeing’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.