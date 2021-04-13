Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $1.23 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,665 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 1.0% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 360 Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,921 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

In related news, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,625.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $51.59. The stock had a trading volume of 182,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,967,158. The stock has a market cap of $217.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $52.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

