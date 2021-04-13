Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $2.17 Million Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,752 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.8% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,373,000,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,041,296,000 after buying an additional 7,032,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,149,043 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,300,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,873 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,318,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,251,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 371.0% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,390,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $81,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,548 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.47. 266,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,195,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.00. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

