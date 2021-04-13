Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Has $2 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 220.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Micron Technology comprises about 1.7% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,969.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,672 shares in the company, valued at $17,593,314.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 127,523 shares of company stock worth $10,641,312 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded down $2.42 on Tuesday, hitting $93.17. 273,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,804,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.93 and its 200 day moving average is $72.85. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $104.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.