Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 558,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000. Lloyds Banking Group accounts for 1.1% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 31,447 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,105,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 35,773 shares in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE LYG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,058,010. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

