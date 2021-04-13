Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Purchases New Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,753,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $137.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,236,660. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $133.19 and a 12 month high of $172.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.18.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

