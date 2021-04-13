Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 52.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,982 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 2.6% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,187,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097,822 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,229 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $8,676,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $213,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,044 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cascend Securities raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.24. 129,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,643,909. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $71.44 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.87.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

