Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Sells 525 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for 0.9% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $245.05. 235,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,638,420. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.04. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $189.53 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $18.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BABA. Citigroup cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CICC Research started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, April 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.88.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

