Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors Takes $1.36 Million Position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 379,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust accounts for 1.2% of Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stolper Co increased its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 239,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 92,417 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 223,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $3.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,850. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $3.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

