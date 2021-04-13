Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) is Highland Private Wealth Management’s 6th Largest Position

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 5.2% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Highland Private Wealth Management owned 0.06% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $31,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

VIG stock opened at $151.21 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $107.08 and a 1-year high of $151.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.11.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

