Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a decline of 76.7% from the March 15th total of 222,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 387,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average of $80.47. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $69.46 and a twelve month high of $82.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.271 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

