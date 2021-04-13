Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Domani Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Domani Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 850,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,576 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 9.9% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Domani Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $51,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 230,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $61.66 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $63.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.