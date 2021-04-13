Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stake Lowered by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hemington Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $8,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,467,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,602,000 after acquiring an additional 87,838 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,232,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,165,000 after buying an additional 45,732 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $128,351,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 301,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,728,000 after acquiring an additional 27,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 207,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VSS opened at $131.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.96. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $81.19 and a one year high of $132.50.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.