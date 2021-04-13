Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Trilogy Capital Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,006 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.3% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $30,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.43. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $50.56.

