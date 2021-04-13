Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,958,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,159 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 9.8% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $96,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,054,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,810,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 36,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 614,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 794,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,039,000 after purchasing an additional 30,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.47. The company had a trading volume of 122,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,760,587. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $50.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.43.

