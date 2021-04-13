Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.6% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.97. The stock had a trading volume of 240,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,647,093. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.66 and its 200 day moving average is $49.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

