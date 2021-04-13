Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Cut by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.0% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

