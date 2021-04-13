Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Position Trimmed by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 90.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 294,527 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.02. The stock had a trading volume of 189,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,555,149. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.31. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $43.30 and a twelve month high of $65.21.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

