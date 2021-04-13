Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $8,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGK traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.01. 211,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,555,149. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.31. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $65.21.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

