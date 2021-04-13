Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Purchased by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $5,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,036,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,540,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 1,515.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 369,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,428,000 after purchasing an additional 346,853 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,867,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,834,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,575,000 after purchasing an additional 196,723 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of VPL traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,251. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $84.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.80.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.