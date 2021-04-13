Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,820 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

VUG stock opened at $273.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $164.30 and a 12-month high of $272.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.70 and its 200 day moving average is $248.33.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

