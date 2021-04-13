Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 274.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,119,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,618,000.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $230.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.38. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.82 and a fifty-two week high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

