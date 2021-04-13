Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 10.8% of Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 52,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 884.3% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,390 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $102.09. 32,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,184. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.78. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $72.53 and a 12 month high of $102.75.

