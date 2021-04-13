Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 0.8% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $740,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 14,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 68,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $244,000.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $380.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $220.62 and a 52 week high of $382.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.78.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

