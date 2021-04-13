Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Up 738.6% in March

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 243,200 shares, an increase of 738.6% from the March 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 74,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $6,409,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after buying an additional 9,261 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $84.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $59.63 and a 52 week high of $86.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.