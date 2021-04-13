Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) is Fulcrum Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 9.0% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Fulcrum Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $31,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $372,000. Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period.

VOT stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,437. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.81 and a fifty-two week high of $231.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.73 and a 200 day moving average of $206.93.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

