Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.9% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $223.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.93. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $133.81 and a 12-month high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.