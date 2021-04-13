Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,720,482. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.57. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $66.27 and a 1-year high of $94.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

