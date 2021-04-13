Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Carlson Capital Management’s 4th Largest Position

Carlson Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 454,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,414 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 6.4% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Carlson Capital Management owned 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $37,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 38,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $82.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.69. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.