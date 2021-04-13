Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Decreased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,718 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 2.7% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kwmg LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $16,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $14,003,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,155,000. Finally, Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,611,000.

Shares of BSV opened at $82.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.69. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

