Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Alaska Permanent Capital Management

Alaska Permanent Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 848,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 4.0% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned 0.35% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $43,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,013,000. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,424 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,604.8% in the 3rd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 106,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 100,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 295,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,056,000 after purchasing an additional 179,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,561. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $49.08 and a one year high of $51.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th.

