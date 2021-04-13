Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Up 5,128.4% in March

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 460,100 shares, an increase of 5,128.4% from the March 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,386,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VGSH. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

VGSH opened at $61.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.74. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $61.47 and a 1 year high of $62.30.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

