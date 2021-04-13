Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Carlson Capital Management’s 6th Largest Position

Carlson Capital Management cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,747 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.7% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $21,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $218.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.42. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $118.06 and a one year high of $223.62.

