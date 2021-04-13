Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.6% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $20,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,746,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,863,000 after buying an additional 761,009 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 161.7% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,085,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,385,000 after buying an additional 670,762 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,865,000. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,215,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $168.60 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $86.95 and a twelve month high of $173.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.29 and a 200-day moving average of $143.30.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

