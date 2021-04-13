Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Boosted by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 18.6% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $182,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $378.58. The company had a trading volume of 107,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,017,829. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $361.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $249.38 and a one year high of $378.65.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

