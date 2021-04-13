Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 50,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 17,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter.

VOO opened at $378.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $361.39 and a 200-day moving average of $340.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $249.38 and a 52-week high of $378.65.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

