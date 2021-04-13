Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Increased by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 18.8% of Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $97,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 265,642,111 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,850,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,712,000 after buying an additional 151,491 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,698,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,832,000 after buying an additional 457,153 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,327,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,465,000 after buying an additional 208,903 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,755,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,931,000 after purchasing an additional 239,948 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $378.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $249.38 and a 1-year high of $378.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $361.39 and its 200 day moving average is $340.75.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

