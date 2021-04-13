Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Capital Management

Alaska Permanent Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,290,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,446 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 9.9% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Alaska Permanent Capital Management owned 0.16% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $109,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,415,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,050 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,627,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,189,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,356 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,122,000.

NASDAQ:BND remained flat at $$84.93 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 41,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,103. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

