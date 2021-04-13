Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Increased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.8% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

BND opened at $84.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.192 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

