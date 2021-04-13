Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Down 96.2% in March

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 96.2% from the March 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTC. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 195,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,525,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 129,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 29,362 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,957,000. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 1,374.1% in the fourth quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 46,361 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTC stock opened at $89.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.43. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $86.75 and a twelve month high of $94.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

