Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Hemington Wealth Management

Hemington Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,437 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 15.3% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hemington Wealth Management owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $35,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $63.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $42.71 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

