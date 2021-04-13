Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Hemington Wealth Management’s Largest Position

Hemington Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 24.3% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $57,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 216,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 700,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,782,000 after acquiring an additional 32,014 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $214.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $214.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

