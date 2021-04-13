Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.4% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $44,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $214.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $214.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

