Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,014 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 24.9% of Carlson Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Carlson Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $144,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI opened at $214.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $214.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.