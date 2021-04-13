Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 1.2% of Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $544,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $928,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $214.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $135.63 and a 52 week high of $214.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

