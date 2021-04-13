Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 606.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,402 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $165,025,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,685.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 680,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,399,000 after acquiring an additional 670,199 shares in the last quarter.

VTI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.38. 100,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,470,775. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.73. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $214.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

